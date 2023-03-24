OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite India launch on April 4: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is set to launch in India on April 4 alongside OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The new phone comes after the company launched the premium OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R in the country earlier this year. Similar to the previous Nord phone, the new Nord CE 3 Lite will be designed for users on a tight budget. Last year's OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G launched with a starting price tag of Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This year's Nord CE 3 Lite could be priced around the same range.

OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 3's lime colour option and round rear camera modules that house triple cameras. Other official details of the phone will be revealed in the coming days.

However, the phone has been a part of leaks for quite some time, and we have a fair idea of what to expect from the Nord CE 3. The phone is again tipped to include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC. The same chipset is also powering a bunch of mid-budget phones such as iQOO Z6, Moto G62, and Vivo T1. A Geekbench listing also suggests the Nord CE 3 might come with up to 8GB of RAM and Android 13 out-of-the-box. We can expect OnePlus to offer a variant with 6GB/4GB of RAM as well.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite could pack a 6.7-inch display that might offer Full-HD+ resolution. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, features a smaller 6.59-inch screen. The panel is expected to have support for 120Hz, considering a lot of phones offer it. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus will go for an LCD panel or an AMOLED panel. The latter typically offers a better display viewing experience, though it increases the bill of materials.

There have been conflicting rumours about the rear camera system. A leak suggests there will be a 108-megapixel primary camera, while some leaksters on Twitter claim it might be a 64-megapixel sensor. We will have to see if OnePlus will add an ultra-wide camera lens.

Under the hood, the new OnePlus phone could retain the 5,000mAh battery. The company is said to provide support for 67W fast charging, which will likely be a first in the segment. The Nord CE 3 will take on notable rivals like Samsung and Xiaomi' Redmi sub-brand.