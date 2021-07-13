OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update in India, improves battery life and overheating issues

The latest OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update for the OnePlus Nord arrived over the weekend. The new firmware update aims to resolve several bugs, including overheating and battery drain. It also updates the smartphone to the June security patch.

Additionally, the OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 build comes with a fix for delayed notifications which were not appearing on time on some smartphones.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord comes with the following changes:

System

Extended battery life

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Fixed the issue of delayed notifications

Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios

Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 for the OnePlus Nord is rolling out to users in a staged fashion. It should now be available if you are in a region in which the device is available. Once OnePlus confirms that the update doesn't have any major issues, it should start rolling out to more users.

You will need to have at least 30 per cent of battery charge and 3 GB of free storage space in the device in order to install this update. Also, make sure you are connected on WiFi if you do not want the update to drain your mobile data quota.

In July last year, the OnePlus Nord was launched with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. The mid-range smartphone is available in 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage as well 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage variants. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens along with a 32-megapixel front selfie camera.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has also been working on its next mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2, which is expected to be launched soon. OnePlus India's Twitter handle has now confirmed the launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2, and it will be officially launched on July 22 at 7:30 PM IST.

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.45-inch HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory storage. The OnePlus Nord 2 may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.