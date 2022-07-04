OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro launched in India: Price, offers, specifications

OnePlus has launched a new smart TV in India. The company has launched the OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro as its new smart TV with a 4K display. As the name suggests, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro has a 50-inch display.

The OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro is the second smart TV in the Y1S Pro series after the 43-inch variant, which was launched previously in India. The new variant, other than the larger 50-inch display, comes with a 4K UHD display, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Gamma Engine with MEMC, etc. Here's a quick look at the OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro price in India, specifications and other details.

OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro India price, specifications

The OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro has an upgraded 4K UHD display, which is claimed to offer "extraordinary clarity and incredible visual detail." The 50-inch panel also supports over a billion colours with the 10-bit colour depth feature. It comes with support for HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format.

OnePlus' Gamma Engine feature, which claims to provide vibrant colours and dynamic contrast, also makes its way to the 50-inch Y1S Pro. In addition to this, there is support for MEMC technology. It also features two speakers with a total output of 24W.

The smart TV also supports Auto Low Latency Mode while playing games. It also features MultiCast and Google Duo support as a part of the smarter TV experience, which is an upgrade from the other TVs in the series.

OnePlus' new smart TV also comes with Kids Mode, which will include age-appropriate content. To maintain a healthy digital life, parents can also regulate viewing hours with the particular "watch time limitation" feature.

Users can also connect their other OnePlus devices to make use of the ecosystem features. The new OnePlus TVs will prompt a connection request when they open their OnePlus Buds. Users can also link their OnePlus Watch to their OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro to turn the TV on and off. When the OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature will switch off the OnePlus TV immediately.

OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro price in India

The OnePlus TV 50-inch Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 32,999. It will be Amazon India, OnePlus India online store, OnePlus Experience Stores and the major offline partner stores from July 7. As part of the launch offers, Axis Bank customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 upon purchase of the new OnePlus TVs. There is also a 9-month no-cost EMI option for the same across major bank transactions on Amazon. Amazon customers can further gain a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription of 12 months upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV on Amazon.in