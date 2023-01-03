Online gamers could soon be asked to do KYC in India, here is what we know

The Indian government just recently announced that the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (Meity) will be handling all the matters related to online games, especially with monetary risks. Now, the ministry has put forward a proposal that requires online gaming companies to practice self-regulation, mandate Know Your Customer (KYC) for users, and other things.

The proposal says there should be a Self Regulatory Organization (SRO) for online games and gaming firms should have a physical office address in India that should have compliance as well as nodal officers. Meity says a self-regulatory framework should be introduced for the online gaming industry and make KYC mandatory for creating an account in an online game.

"The rules regulate betting. It is basically a prohibition of wagering on any game. The SRO will determine whether it is a permitted game or not. The online games that offer winnings, any game that allows wagering on the outcome is effectively a no-go area. If you bet on the outcome of a game it is prohibited under 3(b) 10 of the IT rules," Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

The latest move is to protect gamers from monetary risks that could be associated with skill-based games like Rummy, and the government also wants such games to function as per Indian law. It is being said that the verification of users could help curb financial losses in online games with monetary risks. As per the proposal, online games will be required to show a registration mark on their games that have been approved by SRO.

The companies also need to reveal the list of safeguards that will be taken to protect the monetary investments made by users in games. In addition to this, gaming firms will also be required to inform users about the risks that could be associated with an online game and potential addiction as well.

The gamers will be asked to first get done with KYC if they want to create an account and play an online game. Kids under the age of 18 might not be able to play online games with monetary risks if they don't have parental consent for playing those. This is just a proposal and the rules will reportedly be finalized by February. So, we will get more clarity on this by next month.