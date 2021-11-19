Oppo A55s 5G phone with 4000mAh battery launched for around Rs 22,000 but you cannot buy it in India yet

Oppo A55s is the brand new phone that arrives in the Chinese company's A-series with a mix of budget-centric features. The Oppo A55s has 5G, which is why it comes as one of the affordable 5G phones. The launch comes only a few days after Oppo unveiled the A95 smartphone in Malaysia. These new phones are not available in India yet though.

Oppo has launched it in Japan only right now, which means you are unlikely to get the phone in India. But do not worry, there are plenty of options in that range for you to choose from. You have the Realme 8s, which was launched earlier, and the Redmi Note 11T, which is arriving soon in India. Oppo also has some 4G options for less and they are more value than money.

Oppo A55s price

The Oppo A55s comes at a cost of JPY 33,800, which means around Rs 22,000. The phone will be available to buy in Japan only for now and comes in Black and Green colour options.

Oppo A55s specifications

The Oppo A55s comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD, which is not the best way to enjoy watching movies considering the price. The display, however, has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage using a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11 skin, meaning you get custom features on the phone.

On the back, the Oppo A55s has a 13-megapixel F2.2 camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera in a dual setup. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera that is inside the punch-hole cutout. Oppo said its phone comes with Ultra Night mode that improves photos taken in low light. The Oppo A55s has a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging through a USB-C port and the bundled charger. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO A55s has Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G with VoLTE, and 5G. The phone also supports NFC, including NTT DoCoMo Osaifu-Keitai and Sony FeliCa in Japan. The phone has a gyroscope, compass, proximity sensor, and an accelerometer, too.