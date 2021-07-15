Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review in 5 points: Should you buy this Rs 39,990 phone?

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G arrived in India earlier this week. It is the latest 5G phone that makes its entry to India's mid-range and brings along an exquisite design. Because of the Reno Glow design that Oppo has pitched as one of the cornerstones for the Reno series, the Reno 6 Pro 5G is a sight to behold. But when you get over the looks, there are a few things that pull this phone back from becoming a top recommendation for its price.

I had a chance to spend some time with the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and understand how good (or bad) this phone is for the price of Rs 39,990. The specifications of the Reno 6 Pro 5G are good, but because some phones also have them for less price, Oppo's phone does not come across as that good a deal. But, even then, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is not entirely a deal-breaker. I wrote an exhaustive review of the Reno 6 Pro 5G, but if that is too much for you to read, this is the TL;DR. This is the review of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G in five points.

Point 1 - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G has a splendid design that the company calls the Reno Glow design. It uses AG Glass that has undergone a dedicated process to impart a matte finish with a shiny appearance. This makes the backside of the phone emanate different colours when the light strikes the surface, and it is one of the beautiful things you will see on a phone. Design-wise, I think Oppo has done an impressive job.

Point 2 - The Reno 6 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges on both sides. I really liked the display because the colours on it look amazing and the brightness is good enough for reading articles or watching Instagram Reels on a bright day. There is support for a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and swiping look smoother. Games also look amazing on the display.

Point 3 - Powering the Reno 6 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. I have used this processor previously on the Realme X7 Max 5G and it is also going to be available soon on the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT phones. This is a premium-level processor that can handle multitasking and many apps in the background, given there is enough RAM. The Reno 6 Pro 5G has 12GB of RAM, so there will be no issues there. Gaming on the phone is also enjoyable on the phone at higher graphics settings.

Point 4 - Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera. It can click good photos during the day, but night mode does not look as good as expected. Reno phones have set the bar high but this one dwindles in achieving that. The 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and the 2-megapixel macro camera do the job ordinarily. The selfie camera is also okay. The bottom line is that there is nothing outstanding about the camera except for the new Bokeh Flare Portrait mode, which is a fun thing to use.

Point 5 - Inside the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is a 4500mAh battery that lasts for about a day easily if you are using the phone typically. That means if you are not playing heavy-graphics games for more than 2 hours a day and watching HDR videos for more than 1 hour. And even if you do and the battery dies on you before the day is over, the 65W fast charging is a saviour. It can top the battery up in under 40 minutes.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G review summary

For Rs 39,990, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G brings a lot to the table, but it is not enough. The phone does not have things that are basic for a mid-range phone, and even if it did, its price is not very enticing. For much less, you can go for the Realme X7 Max 5G, which brings a lot more in terms of specifications than the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G does. However, the design could be an issue on that phone. If you are simply concerned about how your phone should look, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is a good choice and its hardware will not let you down.