Oppo Reno 6Z launched with 32-megapixel selfie camera, price is about Rs 31,000

Oppo recently launched the Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Reno 6 smartphones in India, but it left out the top variant called the Reno 6 Pro+. Now, the Chinese company has rolled out another phone in the series, but rather quietly. It is called the Reno 6Z. This phone has appeared previously through rumours but the company finally launched it in Thailand. The Oppo Reno 6Z borrows the design of the Reno 6 series but has somewhat less powerful specifications than what the rest of the Reno 6-series phones have.

The new Oppo Reno 6Z comes with the Reno Glow design on the back, which you see on the higher models, such as the Reno 6 Pro 5G and the Reno 6 Pro+. This design uses a manufacturing process wherein AG Glass particles are used. There is a matte finish and a shiny appearance on the phone's back. The Oppo Reno 6Z comes in two colours, Stellar Black and Aurora, the same as the Reno 6 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 6Z price

Oppo has not officially announced the price, but its website in Vietnam mentions the Reno 6Z will cost VND 9,490,000, which is roughly Rs 30,800. Oppo has not said a word about bringing this phone to India or other markets.

Oppo Reno 6Z specifications

The Oppo Reno 6Z is a mid-range phone but its specifications are even lower than the regular Reno 6. The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, as compared to the Dimensity 900 on the Reno 6 and Dimensity 1200 on the Reno 6 Pro 5G. The phone has 8GB of RAM but you can expand it by 5G more through virtual expansion. This means that the phone is going to allot a portion of your phone's internal storage and convert it into temporary RAM to boost performance. There is 128GB of internal storage on the Reno 6Z but you have a microSD card to expand it.

On the front, you see a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 800 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Reno 6 or Reno 6 Pro, the Reno 6Z does not support a higher refresh rate on the screen, so what you see here is all capped at 60Hz. The display has an optical fingerprint sensor, as well as a punch-hole on the top that carries inside a 32-megapixel camera with up to 1080p 30fps video recording capability. At the back, the Reno 6Z has a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. This phone also lacks 4K 60fps video recording. There is a 4310mAh battery inside the phone but it supports up to 30W fast charging, as compared with the 65W tech that the Reno 6 and the Reno 6 Pro come with.