Oppo Reno 7 full specifications, prices leaked but no launch date yet

Oppo's next Reno-series phones are coming soon. They are likely going to be called the Reno 7 and the Reno 7 Pro. The last thing we heard about the Reno 7 series was that it will feature the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. While we are yet to hear more about the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, the full specifications of the marquee Reno 7 have emerged. Not just that, the design and the price of the Oppo Reno 7 for China has also been tipped.

The leak is big and covers almost every aspect of the Oppo Reno 7. The information was posted on Weibo - China's equivalent to Facebook (via @abhishekhd on Twitter), and it clearly shows the design is similar to that of the recently launched Realme GT Neo 2. Of course, there seem to be a few changes to maintain the distinction between the products by the brands. That is about it. There is no information on other features of the phones, such as the placement of the fingerprint sensor or the availability of the 3.5mm jack.

The tipster also shared the specifications. The Oppo Reno 7 may share the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, but it may lack support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Accompanying this camera will be an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide camera that will also double as a macro camera. Then, there will be a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera that will help the main camera click better portrait shots. On the front, the Oppo Reno 7 may feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera, per the tipster.

On the front, the Reno 7 may sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel manufactured by BOE. This display may have a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is a bit disappointing because Oppo has been using this refresh rate since the Reno 4 Pro. Powering the Oppo Reno 7 may be a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, but there is no information on whether or not there will be a microSD card slot. The phone will also have vapour liquid cooling chamber, which means Oppo may try to lure gamers with this phone.

Finally, the Oppo Reno 7 may be backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Additional specifications include NFC, stereo speakers, and a Z-axis linear motor for haptics. The Reno 7 may use an aluminium frame, while the back may use a 2D crystal diamond glass back. The display, however, may use Corning Gorilla Glass on the front.

The tipster said the Oppo Reno 7 could come in two variants. The one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage may cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,140) and the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,700). Oppo, however, has not said anything about the Reno 7 series yet and we will have to wait for that announcement to get official details.