Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL mentioned by Google in an Android developer form

Google is set to introduce the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro later this year. Due to mark a radical transition from what the rest of the Pixel lineup looks like, much has been speculated about the Pixel 6 series already. Very little of this, however, has officially been confirmed by the company. Even the names are yet speculative, but that might have changed with a recent mention of the two phones by none other than Google itself.

It has long been rumoured that Google will deviate from its usual naming scheme that uses the "XL" moniker for the larger Pixel device. This year, the company will instead go for a "Pro" model for the Pixel 6. A recent mention of the two phones indicates otherwise.

Google accidentally mentioned the "Pixel 6" and "Pixel 6 XL" phones in an official Android developer form recently. The form contained a question wherein the "Pixel 6" and the "Pixel 6 XL" were mentioned as examples.

The question on Google Forms read -

"Device(s) for which these backbuffer resize settings should be applied (e.g. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 XL, etc)"

(Image: XDA Developers)

The references to the two names were removed soon after, but not before it was spotted by some, like XDA Developers. The question meant to ask developers of the devices on which they wanted to see Game Mode optimisations. The Google Forms questionnaire for game developers formed a part of Google's announcements of a new Game Mode for Android 12 that brings device-specific optimisations for particular games.

The feature was announced at the Google for Games Developer Summit. Google urged game developers to name specific Android OEMs (and their devices) for which they would want specific optimisations for their apps.

Note that the accidental listing is not indicative of the true names of the devices, or of anything else in particular. In fact, the mention goes terribly against numerous speculations to date that have hinted at a different name for the larger Pixel phone to mark its appearance this year. It is this, still very much possible that Google names the smartphones as Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.