Pixel 7 series launched starting Rs 59,999: Top specs, features, India price and discount offers

At the Google October event 2022, the tech giant announced a range of hardware products including Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel tablet, the very first tablet from the house of Google. The good thing is, after many years, the tech giant has also launched its flagship Pixel phones for the Indian market. The last flagship phone that Google launched in India was the Pixel 3 series. Unfortunately, Google is not launching the Pixel Watch in the country.

Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in India starting October 13 on Flipkart. In India, the Pixel 7 series starts at a price of Rs 59,999. Considering the specs and price, the new Pixels go against the likes of the iPhone 14 series, which start at a slightly higher price at Rs 79,999 and goes beyond a lakh. Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of Rs 84,999, plus there are some great discount offers.

Now that we already know the price, specifications and the top features that the new Pixels offer, here's a closer look at everything that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have to offer customers.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro price, offers

--Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 in India.

--Pixel 7 Pro comes at a price of Rs 84,999 in India.

As a part of the launch offer, Google is offering Rs 6000 cashback on the purchase of the Pixel 7. For Pixel 7 Pro, the company is offering Rs 8500 cashback, which will help make the deal even more tempting. Additionally, Google said that the Flipkart platform offers as applicable, which will further bring down the price.

While there's still some time left for the sale to begin, pre-orders for both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro begin today.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro top specs

Display: The Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 7 Pro includes a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Processor: Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google's own new Tensor G2 processor.

RAM: The new Pixel 7 comes with 8GB RAM. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM.

Storage: The Pixel 7 comes with 128GB of internal storage. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 256GB of internal storage.

Software: Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro run on Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box. The phones also offer 5 years of security updates.

Rear camera: The Pixel 7 comes with two cameras on the rear side a primary 50-megapixel camera + a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro also features a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear panel. The Pro model also comes with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. The company, during the launch, said that the Pixel 7 Pro features a new 'Macro Focus' feature as well.

Front camera: For selfies and video calls, both Pixel phones include a 10.8-megapixel camera.

Battery: The battery capacity hasn't been revealed yet but Google says that the Pixel 7 series can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled in a single charger.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro top features

--Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro come with Google's new Tensor G2 processor, which is a much upgraded version of last year's Tensor processor. The chip will also power the Pixel tablet when it launches next year.

--The new Pixel 7 Pro comes with an improved camera system and several new interesting camera features, including better night mode, improved autofocus, cinematic blur, video stabilisation, 2X telephoto lens, macro focus and more.

--Google says that the Super Res Zoom feature ensures a 12.5-megapixel image on the 50-megapixel camera for 2X zoom. Notably, the 2X shot quality is maintained on both the Pixel 7 series phones.

--The Cinematic Blur works just like the Cinematic video we have seen on recent iPhone models. In Cinematic Blur mode, videos are shot in portrait style, wherein the background is blurred with the focus on the subject. Just like iPhones, the Cinematic Blur is driven by software on the Pixel 7 series phones.

-- The Pixel phones also come with a Guided Frame feature in the front camera that will help users with low-vision. The feature will help capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback.

-- The Pixel 7 series comes with a Photo Unblur feature, which uses machine learning to improve blurry pictures. Google says users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with the Magic Eraser.

--The Pixel 7 series includes an under display fingerprint sensor and face unlock when it comes to security.

--The Pixel 7 series runs on Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box. The company promises to offer 5 years of security updates.