Pixel 7 series to launch in India soon: 5 things we already know about it

Google is making a comeback in the Indian market with the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 3 was the last flagship series that made it to India and Google is now straightaway bringing its Pixel 7 phones after skipping three major versions for this market. Though, the exact launch date and release details are still unknown. The search giant will officially announce the new set of Pixel phones in the global market on October 6, after which the devices will arrive in India. The Pixel 7 is expected to be priced in India under Rs 60,000 and Pro variant will likely be available at a more premium price. Here are five things about the Pixel 7 series that we already know.

-The Pixel 7 series will retain the old design. People will see a punch-hole display design on the front and a horizontal camera module at the back. There is no headphone jack, which is not surprising considering smartphones have stopped offering with premium phones.

-Google has already confirmed that its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones will be powered by its second-generation Tensor chipset. Google in its blog post noted that "the first Pixels built with Tensor -- Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro -- are the fastest selling Pixel phones to date."

-The teasers shared by Google reveal that the standard model will pack a dual rear camera setup, whereas the Pro model will feature three cameras at the back. The company is claiming that the new Pixel 7 series will deliver "more detail," while "more focus" and "more magic" (eraser tool). In one of the teasers, Google has shown off the level of quality and details that the device's 4x optical zoom can offer.

-The company won't bundle a charger in Pixel 7 series' retail box, considering Google opted for a no-charger policy with the launch of the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6a, which the brand launched earlier this year, also didn't come with an adapter. So, one will have to spend extra on the charger.

-The Pixel 7 series will no doubt ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. Every year, Google launches new phones with the Android operating system. So, the same will happen this year too.