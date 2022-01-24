Pixel Notepad may be the first foldable smartphone from Google, could be priced lower than Galaxy Z Fold 3

Google's long-awaited first foldable Pixel phone never arrived in 2021 as rumoured, however evidence continues to mount that Google may soon be launching foldable smartphones. Earlier this week it was reported that Google's rumoured foldable phone, possibly called Pixel Notepad, could launch in 2022.

Until now, most people have been calling it the Pixel Fold but the latest leak suggests that it may be known as the Pixel Notepad instead. It is interesting that Google is considering this Notepad name, however, as there's been no previous mention of a stylus or pen solution.

This naming strategy for the Pixel Notepad marks a departure from Google's usual way of naming its smartphones. The company has mostly indicated its Pixel-line of phones with numbers or single alphabets associated alongside them like Pixel 6 or Pixel 5a.

The Pixel Notepad will have a lower price than might be expected. It is expected to be cheaper than the $1799 (approx. Rs. 1,34,000) price tag for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US last year, according to 9to5Google. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 149,999.

Recently, new animations that depict how to install a SIM card into the forthcoming foldable phone were uncovered in Android 12L Beta 2.

According to various reports, the animations for the SIM setup page depict a smartphone with a more prominent foldable display rather than the typical single-screen design. The SIM card slot is located at the bottom, while the volume rocker controls are located on the lower right side. There is also a joint in the top and bottom centre of the alleged Google Pixel Notepad depicting the hinge.

The Pixel Notepad foldable smartphone is tipped to be equipped with the same Google Tensor processor that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, however, it may offer a downgraded camera in comparison to the Pixel 6 series.

The Pixel Notepad is likely to launch in a similar fashion to the Pixel 4a in 2020, with Google first releasing the Pixel Notepad in the US before later expanding to other countries.

Rumours surrounding the Pixel Notepad have been all over the place, for a long time it looked like the device might have been cancelled outright. However, according to the latest information, the Pixel Notepad is very much in the works and can be expected to be launched this year.

