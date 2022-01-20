Planning to trade in your Android phone for iPhone? You are in for a disappointment

If you want to make a switch from an Android phone to an iPhone, you will be shocked to see the trade-in value Apple will offer for your Android phone. That is because Apple has lowered the trade-in value of your Android phone. The Cupertino-giant will now cut as much as $110 from the phones it takes. Notably, Apple only accepts Samsung and Google phones for trade-in discounts. However, no matter whether you have a Samsung phone or Google phone, you will not get the desired value. The changes are applicable in the US only for now.

As per MacRumours, Apple has reduced the estimated maximum dollar amounts that buyers can receive while trading in their Android phone for an iPhone. Apple has also lowered the value of selected iPad and Mac models. On the Apple website, you can check the highest amount you could get for your old devices, such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. However, the price displayed on the website is not the final value of your phone, it is only an estimate. The final value depends on a lot of factors, which include the battery health, the condition of your phone, and others.

Here is the complete trade-in values of your Android phones by MacRumours

—Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - $260 (down from $325)

—Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - $325 (down from $435)

—Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $205 (down from $275)

—Samsung Galaxy S20 - $150 (down from $205)

—Samsung Galaxy S10+ - $170 (down from $185)

—Samsung Galaxy S10 - $150 (down from $160)

--Samsung Galaxy S10e - $120 (down from $130)

--Samsung Galaxy S9+ - $80 (down from $95)

--Samsung Galaxy S9 - $65 (down from $75)

--Samsung Galaxy S8+ - $60 (no change)

--Samsung Galaxy S8 - $50 (no change)

--Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - $405 (down from $545)

--Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - $285 (down from $385)

--Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - $175 (down from $235)

--Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - $120 (down from $130)

--Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - $45 (down from $65)

--Google Pixel 5 - $235 (down from $315)

--Google Pixel 4 XL - $135 (down from $180)

--Google Pixel 4 - $110 (down from $150)

--Google Pixel 4a - $120 (down from $160)

--Google Pixel 3 XL - $50 (down from $70)

--Google Pixel 3 - $45 (down from $55)

--Google Pixel 3a XL - $50 (down from $55)

--Google Pixel 3a - $50 (no change)

Some of the high-end Samsung phones are as expensive as an iPhone, but the trade-in value for the same is much lower than that of the iPhone. So now Android users will have to think of different ways to sell their old Android phones at a better price because Apple clearly doesn't want to pay a hefty sum for an Android phone.