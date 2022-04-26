Poco F4 GT launching today alongside Poco Watch, here is everything to know

Poco F4 GT launch is set for today. The successor to the popular Poco F3 GT will arrive in international markets later today, but if you have been waiting for it in India, you will have to wait a little longer. Poco has not announced the India launch date for the Poco F4 GT, but, rest assured that the phone will eventually arrive, Poco's Anuj Sharma told India Today Tech recently. Alongside the Poco F4 GT, the company will also launch the brand's first smartwatch, called the Poco Watch.

In all likelihood, the Poco F4 GT is not entirely a new phone but a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming. The leaked specifications and the benchmark scores on Geekbench suggest the same, but that does not mean there will be no differences. The software, for instance, on the Poco F4 GT will be slightly different, as well as some other features. The phone's design is also expected to be different from that of the Redmi K50 Gaming.

Poco F4 GT launch event details

Poco has scheduled the launch event to begin at 12 pm UTC, which translates to 5.30 pm IST today. There will be a live stream for the launch that you can tune in to, in case you want real-time updates. Poco will announce the specifications, features, and prices of the Poco F4 GT at today's event.

Poco F4 GT expected price

Since the Poco F4 GT is believed to be a counterpart of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, we can take a guess at the former's price based on the latter's. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299, which is roughly Rs 38,600. That hints at a Rs 40,000 ballpark price for the Poco F4 GT in India as and when it arrives.

Poco F4 GT specifications

Several leaks and benchmark listings about the Poco F4 GT are doing the rounds on the internet. According to them, the Poco F4 GT could come with a 6.67-inch FullHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powering the Poco F4 GT may be Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Poco F4 GT may come with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. For selfies, the phone may feature a 20-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole design. It could come preloaded with Android 12 software with the company's custom skin. Fuelling the Poco F4 GT could be a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Poco Watch and Poco Buds

Besides the phone, Poco will also launch its first smartwatch. There will be a Poco Watch and the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition, which is a stylised version of the Poco Buds Pro.