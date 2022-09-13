Poco M5 first sale in India today: Price and specifications

Poco's new budget camp the M5is all set to go on its first sale today.The Poco M5 comes with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a real leather panel and a giant camera module, which is sure to catch your attention. The Poco M5 is a successor to the Poco M4, which was also launched in the budget category. In terms of camera, the Poco M5 features a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

This budget beast also supports TurboRAM, which extends the RAM by 2GB. Let us take a detailed look at the price and specifications of the Poco M5.

Poco M5: Price and availability

The Poco M5 comes in two variants, including the 4GB+64GB variant as well as the 6GB+128GB variant. The base 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs14,499, respectively.

However, Poco is also offering special deals and discounts on the Poco M5 as part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days. If you are an ICICI and Axis Bank card holder, you can get a flat discount of Rs 1,500 and get your hands on the all-new POCO M5 at just Rs 10,999 for the base variant and Rs 12,999 for the higher variant. The device will be available on Flipkart.com starting 1 PM via Live Commerce Event.

Poco M5: Specifications

Poco M5 is a successor to the Poco M4 but there have been no significant changes in the way the two phones are designed. The Poco M5 comes with a leather finish at the rear whereas the Poco M4 features a plastic panel. The camera module looks more or less the same in both phones.

The Poco M5 comes with an immersive 6.58-inch 90Hz FHD+ smart display with 240Hz touch sampling rate, which offers an efficient scrolling and a vivid content viewing experience. In the camera department, the Poco M5 is equipped with a 50MP triple camera set-up along with an 8-megapixel shooter at the front.

Poco M5 is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. The smartphone house 5000mAh battery.

