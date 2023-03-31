Pope in a puffer? Here's how you can identify an AI-generated deepfake image

Pope in a puffer jacket by luxury brand Balenciaga, was an image that took the internet by storm last week. The almost believable image had many viewers around the world believe that it was Pope Francis, the 86-year-old leader of the Catholic Church.

This image also highlighted the power and perils of artificial intelligence. Pope Francis is only seen in his white catholic robe image, maximum a coat but this image portrayed him dressed in a Jet-Puffed, winter-white, ankle-length hooded down jacket with a coffee in hand.

So, if AI-generated images are so on point, how does one steer clear?

Here's how you can spot a deep fake image.

1. Look for facial inconsistencies: One of the common signs of deepfakes is that the facial features of the person in the image may not align correctly or may be blurred, particularly around the edges of the face, eyes, and mouth.

In the picture of the pope, if you zoom in, you can see his eyelids merging into his glasses. Secondly, the skin between his eyes and ears is too smooth for human skin whereas in other images you can see crowfeet.

2. Pay attention to lighting and shadows: In a deepfake image, the lighting and shadows may not be consistent with the surroundings or the person's face, giving the image an unnatural appearance.

3. Check for unusual or mismatched expressions: Another telltale sign of deepfakes is when the person in the image displays expressions that don't match the context, such as a smiling face in a somber setting or a neutral expression in a situation that would normally evoke strong emotions.

In pope's image, pay attention to his hand that's holding a coffee cup as it is held unusually and not how a go-to coffee cup is carried.

4. Look for glitches and artifacts: Deepfake images may have inconsistencies or errors that are noticeable upon close inspection, such as blurry edges or visible digital artifacts.

In the 'Pope in a Puffer' image, the crucifix around his neck is held aloft, with the other half of the chain completely missing.

5. Verify the source of the image: If you are unsure about the authenticity of an image, try to verify its source and authenticity through trusted sources, such as official news outlets or social media pages of the person or organization with which the image is associated.

In this case, the image was seen on the Instagram feed and story of the profile - @art_is_2_inspire. And, it was created using Midjourney v5.

