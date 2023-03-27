Pope wearing heavy jacket and shades goes viral, and with it arrives the age of realist AI fakes

It was only a matter of time. As the new powerful AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney arrive, people have started using them to generate stuff that is close to what is real, yet again blurring the gap between fact and fiction. The prime example of the power of tools like Midjourney is the "photo" of Pope Francis. In the photo, Pope Francis is wearing a heavy-duty fluffy jacket. In one variant of the photo, he is also "seen" wearing shades. The photo is extremely realistic, like it has been clicked by a photo journalist, and when it appeared on social media it immediately went viral.

Just a few hours later, most social media users who saw the photo were flummoxed to know that this is not a real photo. Instead, it is a concept created by Midjourney, a powerful AI tool housed at Discord.

Same is the case of another photo, that too, is viral on the internet. This is the photo of Donald Trump getting arrested. This is also a fake. And so is the photo of Twitter Boss Elon Musk walking with General Motors CEO Marry Barra while holding her hand.

While earlier creating photos like these required some detailed knowledge of tools like Photoshop, it seems that with AI systems like Midjourney, Dall-E and new Bing, anyone can create a photo-realistic image that looks real to human eyes.

Pope Francis' viral picture in a puffer jacket

Thanks to AI image generation tools, anybody with a working internet connection and a desktop or a laptop can create super realistic images. And once these images gather enough attention, they go viral and can spread misinformation. Something similar happened when the world, for a brief moment, believed that Pope Francis stepped out wearing a white puffer jacket.

A few pictures of Pope Francis wearing a white puffer jacket went viral recently and fooled many people into believing that it was real.

In one of the pictures, the Pope can be seen sporting black shades as well. Twitter and Reddit were soon flooded with the images and people had all sorts of reactions.

Another AI-generated picture that was much-talked-about was that of Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk. Now, Musk is often in the limelight for his tweets and statements. However, the billionaire's dating life is seldom discussed. In an old interview, Musk once said that the first question he asked his date when he was back in college was if she ever thought about electric cars. While that piece of information was true, the picture of him walking hand in hand with General Motors' CEO Mary Barra is absolutely fake.

And so is another photo of him walking alongside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez like the two are dating, even though on Twitter it is fairly known that both often end up getting into sort of flame wars over a number of issues.

Another fake viral that grabbed the world's attention was that of Donald Trump getting arrested. A couple of days back, Twitter was full of pictures of Trump's arrest.

In one picture, the former US President could be seen being escorted by the police while another picture was a mugshot. Multiple other images of Trump being arrested had also surfaced and fooled a lot of people.

Our experience with Midjourney

Out of sheer curiosity, we also tried Midjourney and asked it to generate a picture of a leopard standing near the Taj Mahal in India. While there are some tell-a-tales when looked at closely, the image is largely impressive. It must be noted that we were using a trial version and entered a very basic prompt to generate the image.

Experts have warned about it, although for now, there is enough euphoria to brush aside the concerns. Yet, as the images of the Pope and Trump show, the age of AI fakes is here and people must be careful of what they believe to be true while browsing the internet. Tools like Midjourney and DALL.E might get even better with time and generate images with even more finesse. In other words, we are in for a time where it will be difficult for us humans to tell which photo is real and which is a concept created by an AI tool.