PVR cinemas offering free movie tickets for every vaccinated individual, here's how to book free tickets

Have you missed going to the theatres? If yes, you will not have to wait any longer to grab the popcorn and catch the first show of your favourite film. And if you are fully vaccinated, you are likely to get rewarded by the theatres. PVR cinemas have come up with an interesting offer called the "JAB" offer which will offer free tickets to every individual that is fully vaccinated. The initiative has been taken to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

If you thought that getting vaccinated will only save you from contracting the virus, you are mighty wrong. Getting both doses will now get you a free ticket and that too at any PVR theatre near you. As per the company, the offer will provide a vaccinated guest with an additional ticket free (BOGO). In addition to the free ticket, vaccinated people will also get free popcorn on the purchase of another Popcorn tub during the first two weeks of its reopening. No one knew that getting the two shots of the vaccine against COVID-19 would get them so many perks.

The PVR Jab offer has been extended till August 12, 2021. The offer is applicable to all movies and all cinemas where PVR has permission to open except for the states of Telangana, AP and Pondicherry. Apart from the offers for new customers, PVR also plans to give its 11 million PVR Privilege Customers the chance to earn 2X points for both Tickets and Food Spends, further extending the benefit to its loyal customers.

The offer is valid on all movies irrespective of the language, genre. Moviegoers will also get up to Rs 150 off on the second ticket. The offer is only valid for a limited period.

If you want to get a free ticket, you can book your on BookMyShow apart from PVR Website, Mobile App and at the Cinemas.

PVR had resumed operations from July 30 in states that have allowed movie theatres to open. The company had announced that all of its staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Delhi government had allowed the reopening of theatres with 50 per cent capacity.