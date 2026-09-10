Who is John Ternus?

John Ternus is an American technology executive and the CEO of Apple. He is best known for his long-standing leadership in Apple’s hardware engineering organisation and his role in overseeing the development of several of the company’s most important products.

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 and has held a number of senior engineering positions, eventually becoming Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. In that role, he was closely involved in the development of products including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPods, helping drive Apple’s hardware innovation and product integration.

Known for his engineering expertise and low-profile leadership style, Ternus became one of Apple’s most prominent executives. He succeeded Tim Cook as Apple CEO in 2026, taking charge of the company as it continues to expand its presence across smartphones, personal computing, wearables, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

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When was this quote said by John Ternus?

John Ternus delivered this quote during his 2024 Engineering Commencement Address at his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, where he had previously studied mechanical engineering.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that true professional fulfilment and impact come from combining passion with deep personal integrity. John Ternus argues that while curiosity and excitement are vital sparks for innovation, they must ultimately be guided by a strong moral compass.

By aligning your daily creations with your core ethical beliefs, you ensure that your achievements are not only personally satisfying but also responsible and meaningful over the long term.