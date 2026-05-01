Apple CEO Tim Cook presents his last earnings call for Q2 FY 2026, showing the enthusiasm the company experienced in India. Cook said he is “over the moon excited” about India. Cook said, "I think it's a huge opportunity for us. We've been focused on this for a while. It's the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest PC market."



Cook also highlighted that India has a growing population of people with increasing spending power, which creates a huge opportunity for Apple. He also points out that many Indian buyers are purchasing Apple products for the first time, meaning the brand still has a lot of room to expand and attract new customers in the country.



With its Q2 FY26 results, Apple reported a quarterly revenue of $111.2 billion that ended March 28, 2026, marking a 17% year-over-year increase. The company also revealed diluted earnings per share of $2.01, up 22% compared to the same period last year.

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Apple reported double-digit growth across regions, with the majority of revenue coming from

iPhone 17 sales and services business, which includes subscriptions, App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, etc. Apple CEO Tim Cook also highlighted new product launches during the quarter, including iPhone 17e, iPad Air with the M4 chip, and MacBook Neo.

Must read: Tim Cook maps Apple’s future with 10 new product categories for John Ternus

The company reported generating more than $28 billion in operating cash flow and EPS (earnings per share) from its core business operations during the March quarter. According to Apple’s earnings call, Apple's revenue categories, including iPhones, Macs, and other services, saw year-over-year increases in the quarter.

The company reported a $57 billion iPhone revenue, marking 21.7% increase. Apple services are up by 16.3% with $31billion in revenue, iPad up by 8% with $6.91 billion in revenue, Mac up by 5.7% with $8.4 billion in revenue, and Wearables, Home and Accessories up 5.0%.

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Must read: Apple bets on John Ternus to revive Jobs-style leadership: Know what it means

During the earnings call, Cook highlighted his departure and the trust in Apple’s roadmap for the coming year. “This moment for the transition is the right one for a number of reasons,” Cook said.

“There is no one on this planet I trust more to lead Apple into the future than John Ternus. John is a brilliant engineer, a deep thinker, a person of remarkable character and a born leader. I know he will push us to go further than we think is possible in order to deliver the greatest products and services for our users I have been so proud to call him a colleague and a friend, and I will be even more proud to call him Apple CEO.”

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Cook further highlighted that he will be working closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth leadership handover. On September 1, he will be moved into the role of Executive Chairman.