Realme and Dizo set to launch earbuds, beard trimmers, and hairdryer at event today in India, check details

Realme and its sub-brand Dizo will hold an event today in India to launch new products. The company categorises these products as tech lifestyle, which is basically the term for personal care gadgets and home appliances. Realme will launch the Buds 2 Neo wired earphones, Beard Trimmer Plus, Beard Trimmer, and Hair Dryer. Dizo, on the other hand, is debuting in India today with its first products, which are Dizo GoPods truly wireless earbuds. For now, the GoPods look like a stylised version of the Realme Buds Q, and we will find out if that is true at the event today.

Talking about Dizo, Realme felt the need to create a sub-brand to launch products that fall under the smart gadgets category. At first, it was more like a brand meant for products such as TWS earbuds, robotic vacuum cleaners, and smartwatches. But after some feature phones with the Dizo brand on them were spotted on certification websites, the idea of the sub-brand changed. Dizo is exactly like Realme, except that it will not sell smartphones. At the event today, Dizo will give clarity on what its products will focus on.

Realme, Dizo event live stream

The event where both Realme and Dizo will launch new products will begin at 12.30 pm. Its live stream will be available on Realme's and Dizo's Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as Realme's YouTube channel.

Realme, Dizo products to be launched today

Realme will launch four products today. There is going to be Buds 2 Neo wired earphones with good bass and tangle-free design, a Beard Trimmer Plus with two combs and waterproofing ability, a Beard Trimmer with just one comb and 120-hour runtime, and a Hair Dryer with a 1400W high-speed fan with 5-minute hair drying feature.

Dizo, on the other hand, is going to launch two audio products at the event today. One will be the Dizo GoPods D, while the name of the other device is not clear right now. Both the Dizo products will be available to buy from Flipkart only.

Dizo had previously teased a smartwatch, as well, but for the Vietnamese market. And that is why it is possible the company may bring the smartwatch to India, as well.