Realme Book Slim with 2K display, 11th Gen Intel Core chips launched, starts at Rs 44,999

Realme Wednesday forayed into the PC market with its first-ever laptop called the Realme Book Slim. The all-new Realme Book Slim is not just Realme's first laptop, it is also the first laptop from a BBK-owned company, such as Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, and iQOO. According to the company, Realme Book Slim is a premium product, and to justify its claims, there were comparisons with both the Apple MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air at the launch event. The Realme Book Slim is one of the few laptops that bring a 2K display, which contains twice as many pixels as a regular Full-HD laptop does. But, in hindsight, Realme is taking on the recently launched RedmiBook 15 Pro at a ballpark price.

The Realme Book Slim is only 14.9mm thin, which is thinner than the MacBook Air, and weighs 1.38kg, which is lighter than the MacBook Pro. For Realme, laptops have become more important than ever and, with the new hybrid work model, they need to be as portable as they can get. Comparisons with MacBook models are inevitable because the Realme Book Slim looks quite identical to them. In fact, it uses an all-metallic build, something that is not quite popular on laptops in the mid-end market that Realme Book Slim is targeting.

Realme Book Slim is the name for the Indian version of Realme's laptop. In China and Europe, it is called Realme Book. Realme did not say why the word "Slim" found its way to the end of the laptops' name, but I have a good guess that it is because the company wants customers not to miss how slim the laptop is.

Realme Book Slim price in India

The Realme Book Slim costs Rs 46,999 for the base model with an Intel Core i3 processor, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 44,999 for a limited period. When this limited period will get over is not clear right now. There is a higher model that has an Intel Core i5 processor and it costs Rs 59,999. But, under the introductory offer, it will be available for Rs 56,999. Both the variants will come in Real Grey and Realme Blue colours.

The first sale of the Realme Book Slim begins at 12 noon on August 30 at Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline stores.

Realme Book Slim specifications

The Realme Book Slim uses an aluminium body all around, giving it a premium look. It has a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2160x1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Such a high resolution means everything will look a lot sharper than what you see on regular HD laptop screens. The Realme Book Slim boots Windows 10 but you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 later this year. Realme said its laptop is compliant with Microsoft's requirements for Windows 11. The laptop comes in two configurations:

11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (dual-core quad thread) with a clock speed of 3.0GHz, turbo boost up to 4.1GHz, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB PCIe SSD

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (quad-core octa thread) with 2.4GHz base clock speed, turbo boost up to 4.2GHz, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD

The Core i3 version uses Intel UHD Graphics as the GPU, while the one with the Core i5 chipset is paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, giving better graphics performance. This means the higher model will be able to support games at 1080p 60fps resolution. This is not exactly a bad mix for graphics, but hardcore gamers will not be happy. However, creators will like the display and the kind of performance this laptop is likely to offer.

The Realme Book Slim comes with up to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. In terms of wired connectivity, you have two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Core i3 version, while the Core i5 version has an additional Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4) port. The headphone jack combines a microphone jack, as well. Realme Book Slim comes with a 54Wh battery that supports Realme's proprietary 65W PD Super-Fast Charge technology, which, according to the company, will fill 50 per cent battery in 30 minutes. The battery, under normal conditions, will give a video playback time of 11 hours. The charger that you get with the Realme Book Slim will also charge Realme's fast-charging phones.