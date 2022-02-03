Realme Buds Air 3, Watch S100 leaks hint at India launch in February

Realme is preparing for the launch of the 9 Pro smartphone series in India, but it apparently has more products in the pipeline that it may launch later this month. New leaks have suggested that Realme is planning to launch its next truly wireless earbuds, Buds Air 3, as well as its next smartwatch, the Realme Watch S100, in India in February. The exact date is not clear, but the leaks point out a likely launch alongside the 9 Pro series.

MySmartPrice has reported that the Buds Air 3 and Watch S100 are in the making right now. While it managed to procure renders of the Buds Air 3, which reveal not only the design but also some features, information about the Watch S100 is scarce at the moment. The Buds Air 3 will be the successor of the Buds Air 2, while the Watch S100 may be a new product.

According to the leaked renders, the Buds Air 3 will look identical to the Buds Air 2. However, I can notice subtle changes in the design. The stem of the earbuds is a tad smaller and thinner, but still cylindrical in shape. The in-ear design is more comfortable than the others and I am glad that Realme did not change a thing about that. The Buds Air 3 will have a cobblestone design again, but the colours and patterns will be strikingly different. The leaks show the Starry Blue colour model that has an eye-catching sheen and a galaxy miniature at the top of the case. A Galaxy White colourway will also be available.

The Buds Air 3 will retain other things as well. You can expect a USB-C port and triple microphones, which also means there may be support for active noise cancellation on the earbuds. The Buds Air 3 may come with a better battery life, which could allow a playback of as high as 30 hours on a single charge. This includes the battery power of the charging case. The earbuds may also come with support for dual connections, which means you can connect the earbuds with two devices simultaneously.

With Realme Link app connectivity, the earbuds will support features such as Bass Boost+ and Transparency Mode, and the earbuds could support automatic play and pause depending on whether or not the user has put them on.

For the Realme Watch S100, the report mentions just its colour variants. The next smartwatch may come in black and grey colours. Other specifications such as the display size, chassis design, health features, strap material, among others, are not clear at the moment. We will find out more about the Realme Watch S100 in the coming days.