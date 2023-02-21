Realme demonstrates GT 3 phone's 240W charging speed, full battery in just 9 minutes

The Realme GT 3 will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (2023) in Barcelona on February 28. Ahead of the smartphone's official presentation, the company is demonstrating its 240W wired charging speed. The video also showcases the smartphone's design, which looks similar to the Realme GT Neo 5 that launched in China earlier this month. The video teases a grey body, two large cutouts on the back for the triple rear cameras, and a display with a centrally aligned hole punch for the selfie camera. We can notice the volume rockers on the left side while the power button rests on the right.

In terms of charging, the video highlights that the Realme GT 3 can attain a full charge (from 0 to 100 per cent) in 9 minutes and 30 seconds with the bundled 240W charger. The video further reveals the phone can charge up to 50 per cent in 4 minutes, and a minute of charging fetches a 20 per cent battery. The Realme GT 3 packs a 4,600mAh battery. Realme will also unveil a Realme GT 3 with 150W charging speed. The phone will feature a bigger 5000mAh battery, though its global launch details remain unclear.

Other specifications of the Realme GT 3 are yet to be revealed, though they are expected to be the same as the GT Neo 5-China variant. That means the phone will sport a 10-bit 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the back, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will draw power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

However, the focus is on the battery and the ultra-fast charging speed, which Realme started with the Realme GT Neo 3 last year. The Neo 3 150W edition packs a 4500mAh battery, which can attain full charge in 16 minutes with the "Rapid charging mode."

Other Chinese smartphone OEMs are also improving the charging speed. For instance, iQOO launched the iQoo 10 Pro with 200W charging last year. The phone's 4,700mAh battery is said to attain full charge in 10 minutes. Xiaomi has launched a bunch of devices with 120W fast charging. The most notable was the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge which supports the same charging tech but is priced at Rs 24,999, which makes the phone accessible to a wide group of customers.

The Realme GT 3's India launch details remain unclear, though it may debut in the coming weeks, as the brand enjoys wide popularity in the country.