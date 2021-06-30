Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Realme Narzo 30: Prices, specifications compared

Realme's latest Narzo 30 series phones are the Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30. The basic difference between these two phones is the availability of 5G services on the former (the name gives it away). There are a couple of other differences, as well, between the two phones, which is why it is important you understand what suits you and what does not, just so you are able to make a better decision about buying one of them.

The Narzo 30 5G (read the review) is out and out the fourth RAM and storage variant of the Realme 8 5G, while the Narzo 30 brings decent specification improvements over the Narzo 20 from last year. The two phones come months after Realme introduced the Narzo 30 series to the Indian market, which was back in February. Since Realme believes in offering multiple choices to its customers, you will find a Realme phone at every Rs 500 gap in the budget and mid-range markets. So, let us now find out how different these two Realme phones are.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications vs Narzo 30 specifications

Display: Both the Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30 have 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCDs with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. However, they differ in their brightness levels, wherein the Narzo 30 5G has a peak brightness of 600 nits while the Narzo 30 has 580 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: The Narzo 30 5G uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Narzo 30, on the other hand, comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU under the hood.

RAM and Storage: On the Narzo 30 5G, you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with two configurations in India: 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both smartphones support storage expansion through a microSD card.

Rear cameras: Both the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30 share a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera on the back.

Front camera: You get a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the Narzo 30 5G and the Narzo 30.

Battery: The Narzo 30 5G and Narzo 30, both pack a 5000mAh battery. However, the former has 18W fast charging, while the latter comes with 30W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 30 5G price vs Realme Narzo 30 price

The Realme Narzo 30 5G costs Rs 15,999 for the only memory variant, while the Narzo 30 costs Rs 12,499 for the base model and Rs 14,499 for the higher model. Both phones come in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colours, and are available to buy from Flipkart and Realme's online store.