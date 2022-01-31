Redmi 10A's spotted on FCC and Geekbench listings, key specifications revealed

It seems that Xiaomi is not done with its Redmi 10 series yet. The Redmi 10 launched in May 2021, and now, it seems that the brand is ready to reveal a new device in 2022.

Redmi 10A has recently appeared on the FCC certification website carrying the model number 220223L2G, and it was spotted on the IMEI database with the same model number. Apart from that, the smartphone has also made it to Geekbench with the model number 220223L2C.

Speculations are that the device with L2G at the end is the global variant and the one with L2C is the Chinese variant. According to the FCC listing, the smartphone will be a tweaked version of Redmi 9A. The Redmi 10A will be available in 4 different variants:

2GB RAM + 32GB storage

3GB RAM + 32GB storage

3GB RAM + 64GB storage

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

The Redmi 10A may feature a water drop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and have a fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will likely sport a vertical camera unit.

The Redmi 10A sports a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a secondary 2-megapixel camera. Further, it will feature a fingerprint sensor, which was not found on the older Redmi 9A.

The Redmi 10A is powered by the MT6762G chipset from MediaTek, which corresponds to Helio G25. It got a 791-score on the single-core and a 3,630-score on the multi-core test on the Geekbench test.

It runs on MIUI 12.5 OS built on top of Android 11 whilst featuring a 13MP primary and a 2MP secondary camera unit. Additionally, it gets LTE and single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, and a fingerprint scanner for security.

The listings do not reveal the complete Redmi 10A specifications, but we can expect a large Full HD+ display, a 5MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh or 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Redmi 10A is expected to arrive in at least three colour options. Unfortunately, Wi-Fi will only operate at the 2.4 GHz frequency.