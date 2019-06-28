Redmi K20 performance benchmarks show Xiaomi beating rivals Realme, Nokia

Xiaomi has released a teaser teasing the Redmi K20 through the Redmi India Twitter account. Part of the Redmi K-series smartphones, Redmi K20 comes with a Snapdragon 730 SoC whereas the Redmi K20 Pro has the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Redmi K20 was launched in China last month along with its superior sibling, Redmi K20 Pro. Both the Redmi K series smartphones feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display and come with triple rear camera setup. The Redmi K20 also comes with a flagship 48-MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor at the back.

In a teaser, Redmi India announced that Redmi K20 will be one of the first Snapdragon 730 devices in India. Snapdragon 730 will be 40% faster than the Snapdragon 710, a year old chipset. The Snapdragon 730 has an AnTuTu score of 218625, which is higher than the score of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 675. The Snapdragon 675 scores 180808 in AnTuTu and the Snapdragon 710 chip gets 155215 points in the performance test respectively. Snapdragon 710 comes with the Realme 3 Pro and Nokia 8.1.

Woo-hoo! After SD 675, @xiaomindia will also be one of the first (if not the 1st!) to bring a device with @Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 in India. It is >40% faster than one year old SD 710! RT if you are excited. Any guesses which phone is it? #Xiaomi #Redmi pic.twitter.com/8sxCOKGdZl - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 27, 2019

Recently, Xiaomi India unveiled Redmi K20 Pro with Snapdragon 855 chipset. The new Pro version of Redmi K20 is the cheapest mid-range phone with the flagship processor. Other than the processors, both Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will come with the pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras, gradient finish, glass body, among other things, in India.

The launch dates of both Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro have not been revealed yet. The company expects that the new Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 smartphones will take on existing market leaders like OnePlus 7 and Realme 3 Pro.

