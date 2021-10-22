Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ full specifications, prices leaked before October 28 launch

Redmi Note 11 series is set to debut in China on October 28 and Xiaomi is building up the hype to the event by sharing some glimpses of what's to come. Still, we do not know the complete specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphones yet. A recent speculation changes that by predicting the complete details of all the Redmi Note 11 devices due to launch.

First and foremost take from the speculation, there will be three new Redmi Note 11 smartphones - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. The tipster from China has even shared the complete specifications of the three devices in a recent Weibo post. Though one should note that none of these specifications are official yet and hence should not be taken as the final word.

As spotted by GizmoChina, here is what the tipster predicts for the new Redmi Note 11 phones.

Redmi Note 11 specifications

The vanilla model of the series, Redmi Note 11 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset and will carry an LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. There will be a 5,000mAh battery that will come with fast charging support limited at 33W.

Optics will include a 50-megapixel primary camera lens along with a 2-megapixel telephoto and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide lens. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Other features may also include a 3.5mm audio jack, single speaker, and an IR blaster.

Interestingly, the tipster also hints at the possible prices of the smartphones. For the Redmi Note 11, a starting price of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) has been predicted for the base variant with a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The 6 GB RAM option may retail for CNY 1,399 (about Rs 16,300) while the 8 GB RAM variant may be priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,700). The top model with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage may be launched at 1,799 Yuan (roughly Rs 21,000).

Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

There will be some upgrades on the Pro model as compared to the Redmi Note 11. For instance, it will carry an AMOLED display and a UFS 3.1 storage. The most important improvement, however, will be the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset on the smartphone.

The battery might remain the same but will likely support a faster 67W charging support. The camera will see an upgrade too, with an 108-megapixel primary lens, one 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Based on observations from the teaser posters by Xiaomi and the previous Redmi Note 10 series, there will also be a fourth sensor on the Redmi Note 11 Pro variants.

Other features are likely to include a JBL backed dual speakers, NFC and IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro could be available in three memory options. As for the price, the base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage may retail for CNY 1,599 or Rs 18,700. The 8 GB RAM option will likely go on sale for CNY 1,799 or around Rs 21,000, while the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage may cost CNY 1,999 or Rs 23,300.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specifications

The top-of-the-line phone in the series will carry a couple of upgrades over the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The Note 11 Pro+ will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and will sport 120W fast charging on the 5,000mAh battery.

There are likely to be two variants for the model - one with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and another with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. These models might be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,700) and CNY 2,499 (around Rs 29,200).