Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43 India launch today: How to watch launch live stream

Redmi has a big event planned for today in India. There is a slew of products that Xiaomi's affordable brand will launch. You can expect the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Smart TV X43, and Redmi Smart Band Pro. Redmi has been teasing all these products online for a while now, so we have a fair idea of what to expect from each of them in terms of specifications and features. Also, some of them are already available elsewhere.

As long as the phones go, Redmi is launching the Note 11S today and it will take forward the legacy of the Redmi Note 10S, which the company launched in India last year. It will, however, be a 4G phone. Another 4G phone will be the Note 11 4G, which is essentially just a 4G version of the Note 11. Then, the TV will come featuring a 43-inch display, although I expect it in other sizes. Let us talk about today's event's details now.

Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 4G, Smart Band Pro, and Redmi TV X43 launch event

Redmi will hold the event virtually at 12 pm today. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, so if you want real-time updates, you can head to Xiaomi's YouTube channel. Not only will Redmi announce the products at the event, but it will also reveal the price and availability details of these products.

Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 4G specifications

Redmi Note 11S will be the hero product of today's launch. Since the phone arrived in other markets last year, we pretty much know everything about it. It has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a punch-hole design. The phone's design is similar to the rest of the Redmi Note series phones, but it comes with some notable features such as stereo speakers and an IP53 rating to survive water splashes.

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is support for a microSD card, as well. Its cameras on the back include a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and portrait photography. Inside the punch-hole on the display is a 16-megapixel camera. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13. Fuelling the phone is a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 11 4G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 11-based MIUI 13, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 50-megapixel camera system on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.