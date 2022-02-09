Redmi Smart Band Pro launched at Rs 3,499 in India: Everything you need to know

As part of its major product launch in India, Redmi has introduced the Redmi Smart Band Pro in the country at a price of Rs 3,999. The new smart band by the Xiaomi sub-brand comes with several highlights, including an AMOLED display, water resistance and much more.

Here is a look at all that is new on the Redmi Smart Band Pro and how it can benefit you in your quest for a healthier lifestyle.

Redmi Smart Band Pro price and availability

Redmi Smart Band Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 3,999. It will, however, be available for an introductory price of Rs 3,499 initially. It is set to go on sale in February 14 in India through Xiaomi's official website Mi India.

Redmi Smart Band Pro specifications

Coming on to what the smart band really has to offer, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 194 pixels resolution and up to 450nit brightness. This is an upgrade over the 1.08-inch display that we saw on the Redmi Smart Band. Subsequently, the larger size of the watch also results in a slightly higher weight, measuring at 15 grams. The Redmi Smart Band is 10.15mm thick and 24.45mm wide.

The AMOLED display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass on top, while the frame is built with reinforced glass fiber. The band strap is made of TPU material. With the amalgamation, Xiaomi says that the Redmi Smart Band Pro is waterproof up to 5 ATM.

The smart band by Xiaomi is powered by Apollo 3.5 processor and comes with support for Android 6.0 and later or iOS 10.0 and later. There is a 200mAh lithium-ion polymer battery backing it that needs magnetic charging and is able to give 14 days of backup under typical use as per the company.

As for the features on offer, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with more than 110 workout modes, blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, heart rate monitoring, always-on display, women's menstrual health tracking, stress level monitoring as well as sleep quality tracking.

With a host of features on offer in a capable package, it will be interesting to see how the Redmi Smart Band Pro fares in the Indian market. We will share our experience with the smartwatch soon, so stay tuned to India Today Tech for the same.