Samsung Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A23 5G phones launched in India, price starts at Rs 16,499

Samsung has launched two new 5G smartphones in India today, namely the Galaxy A14 5G and the Galaxy A23 5G. The Galaxy A14 5G starts at a price of Rs 16499 while the Galaxy A23 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The cheaper model comes packed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A23 5G comes in two variants with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. As a part of the launch offer Samsung is offering bank discounts as well.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India

The smartphone comes in three colour options -- Dark Red, Light Green, and Black. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been launched in three options -- 8GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 4GB + 64GB. In terms of pricing, the 8GB+128GB comes for Rs 20,999, 6GB+128GB for Rs 18999, and the base model with 4GB + 64GB for Rs 16499. As a part of the discount offer, customers can get Rs 1500 cashback with State Bank of India, IDFC, and ZestMoney.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India

The smartphone comes in three colour options -- Silver, Light Blue, and Orange. The Samsung Galaxy A23 has been launched in two variants -- 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. In terms of pricing, the 8GB+128GB comes for Rs 24,999 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 22999. As a part of the discount offer, customers can get Rs 1500 cashback with State Bank of India, IDFC, and ZestMoney.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes packed with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Some of the other features of the phone include -- a 5000mAh battery with up to two days of power, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with depth and macro lens, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, and Private Share feature that allows users to securely share photos and videos using blockchain technology with other Galaxy users. The phone also comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades and is powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

The Samsung phone comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that enables smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The edge-to-edge Infinity-V display offers a large screen experience to explore and create content. Some of the other features of the phone include – a 5000mAh battery with up to two days of power, 25W fast charging support, an adaptive power-saving mode, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup along with ultra-wide, depth and macro camera, 3.5 years of security patch updates, and Exynos 1330 Octa-core processor for smooth performance and enhanced multitasking.