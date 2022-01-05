Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing could be under Rs 50,000 in India

Samsung has unveiled a new version of its flagship Galaxy S21 phone: the S21 FE 5G. The new phone comes with a larger screen, a triple camera, and a slightly smaller price tag.

As per a recent tweet from Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be priced around Rs 52,000 in India. After discounts, it would cost somewhere around Rs 48,000-49,000, according to Brar.

The Galaxy S21 FE is essentially a watered-down flagship that has been launched globally. The smartphone comes with flagship features and specifications, most of which were leaked before the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is offered with the South Korean company's "fastest chip", suggesting that it could be powered by Exynos 2100 in India. The global variant comes with a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLE 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen of the smartphone is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control.

It runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. The S21 FE India model is likely to offer 8GB of RAM as standard with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

However, in India, Samsung is said to launch the device in the other two storage options with 8GB RAM as standard. The device will come with 128GB and 256GB. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W rapid charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 12 megapixel main rear camera, 12 megapixel ultra wide, and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens. It has a 32 megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include re 5G, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include gyro, magnetometer, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, and proximity sensor.