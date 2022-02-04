Senior executives leave Better.com as CEO Vishal Garg returns to his position

Better.com has been on the news ever since the viral video of CEO Vishal Garg unceremoniously firing over 900 employees surfaced on the Internet. Garg was sent on a break by the board after his video received flak on the internet. However, his break was rather short and the better.com CEO returned to his position at Better.com triggering the resignations of senior officials.

Ever since Garg rejoined, the company has witnessed an exodus of senior executives. A TechCrunch report reveals that Sarah Pierce, who served as the executive vice president of customer experience, sales and operations, and Emanuel Santa-Donato, who was working as senior vice president of capital markets and growth, left the company soon after Garg returned to his position. The report says that Pierce was unhappy with the way Garg fired the 900 employees over Zoom call. She even posted a note on LinkedIn stating her reasons of leaving the company.

"Throughout my time, I would always get asked what keeps you at Better?' From my first day to my last, my answer never changed: the people. For six years, I got to work with some of the smartest and hardest working people I have ever met.To my colleagues at Better, I will miss you. And to the people who have left Better, it has been so inspiring to see the unbelievable steps you are taking in your careers and amazing companies you are joining," Pierce posted on LinkedIn. It has been reported that the majority of employees who were fired by Garg reported to Pierce.

Following the resignation of Pierce and Emanuel, two other board members, including Raj Date and Dinesh Chopra tendered their resignations recently. The report reveals that employees left in "droves" after Garg returned.

In December 2021, Vishal Garg unceremoniously fired close to 900 employees over a Zoom call. He had claimed in the video that it wasn't his first time and that he had fired people before. "I am coming to you with not great news. If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately," he had said in the viral video, which has now been taken down.

Soon after facing the wrath of netizens, Vishal also issued an apology letter. He apologised for not showing an "appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better."