Sennheiser HD 450SE headphones with ANC and built-in Alexa launched in India

Sennheiser HD 450 SE has been unveiled in India. The wireless headphone with ANC is priced at Rs 14,990. The Sennheiser HD 450SE is almost identical to the Sennheiser HD 450 BT if we leave aside the built-in Amazon Alexa Voice assistant. There's no change of price as well on this new model.

The Sennheiser HD 450SE has 32mm dynamic drivers. Along with that, it has a frequency response of 18Hz to 22,000Hz. The headphone is equipped with dual beamforming MEMS microphones. It connects over Bluetooth 5.0 and brings support for codecs like AAC, aptX, aptX low latency, HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP codecs.

The headphone connects to the Sennheiser Smart Control app through which users can control various aspects of this device. It shows the battery percentage, has a user guide and acts and allows firmware updates. There's also a podcast mode that enables for better vocal clarity.

The major highlight of Sennheiser HD 450SE is the Active Noise Cancellation feature. It offers 30 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge with ANC turned on. The device has a Type-C USB port for charging. Sennheiser claims that the headphone can be fully charged in about 2 hours.

As mentioned before, the Sennheiser HD 450SE brings support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. All of these can be triggered by a dedicated assistant button on the ear cups. There are buttons for music control as well.

The Sennheiser HD 450SE measures 195x100x232 mm and weighs approx 238 grams. It has foldable cups with soft cushioning on the inside. The headphone is available in a sole black colour option.

The price of Sennheiser HD 450SE is set at Rs. 14,990. The device will be available on Amazon starting January 16 during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022.