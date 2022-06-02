Sonos launches new Ray soundbar in India, price set at Rs 37,999

Sonos has launched a new audio product in India. Expanding its soundbar portfolio, Sonos has added a new compact soundbar to the list called the Ray soundbar. Sonos is a premium audio brand that forayed into the Indian audio market in July last year. The California-based audio brand introduced a range of premium speakers in India, including the Sonos Move, Sonos Five and Sonos Arc. The company aims to take on the likes of Bose, Apple, Harman Kardon, Marshall and others in the premium audio market segment.

Sonos Ray joins the list of exalted audio products in India. Talking about the speaker, Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos said, "Homes have become movie theaters, fitness studios, gaming hubs and so much more, all supported by a streaming era that is no longer exclusive to just TV, music and film.Ray makes it easier than ever to enhance those listening experiences, thanks to its smaller size and impressive sound."

Sonos Ray: Price in India and availability

The Sonos Ray has been launched at Rs 37,999 but the compact speaker will not be available for purchase immediately. Buyers will have to wait till September to lay their hands on the Sonos Ray as the speaker will go on sale in September this year, the company said in a statement. The soundbar has been offered in two colours including White and Black.

Sonos Ray: Specifications and features

The Sonos Ray soundbar features a slim and compact design. The soundbar can be kept alongside the television on a TV cabinet. It wouldn't consume a lot of your space owing to its compact form factor. The company has said that the Sonos Ray soundbar offers room- filling sound , the speaker uses custom-designed waveguides to project sound from wall to wall, and it is equipped with advanced processing, which accurately positions elements throughout your room so you feel like you're at the center of the story.

The Sonos Ray has a new bass reflex system with a proprietary design that delivers thrilling lows with perfectly weighted bass, while custom acoustics precisely harmonize mid and high-range frequencies. The company has claimed that, like all Sonos speakers, Ray was also tuned with the input of the Sonos Soundboard, a collection of leaders across music, film and more. Fine tune the sound even further with Trueplay to create the ideal listening experience for any room.