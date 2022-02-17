Tech explained: WiFi 7 will double the speed but what is WiFi 7?

Qualcomm announced an upgrade over WiFi 6. The WiFi 7 is the next-generation wireless connectivity standard which is expected to be two times the internet speed and half the latency compared to the WiFi 6. While some of the devices are yet to get support, an even faster wireless connectivity, WiFi 7, is being developed.

Announcing the new WiFi 7, Qualcomm said it will not only focus on defining features that will bring extreme speeds and capacity but will also significantly improve low-latency performance. "The combination of latency, speed, and capacity improvements in Wi-Fi 7 will be at the heart of the most advanced use cases in XR, Metaverse, social gaming, edge compute, and more," Qualcomm said in a blog post.

MediaTek, another chipmaker, was previously quoted saying that the WiFi will be three times faster than WiFi 6. Not only that, the WiFi 7 will bring a number of features to the table, including a powerful MLO feature, which will enable the creation of multiple links across several bands.

What is WiFi 7?

You must have read in the spec sheet of most premium devices that they come with support for WiFi 6. You wonder what that is but don't care to read enough, you assume it has got something to do with WiFi speed and the higher the number is, the better the speed is. Going forward you will find devices that are compatible with WiFi 7. So what exactly does it mean?

The WiFi 7 is an upgrade over the WiFi 6 and it is claimed to be three times faster than the WiFi 6. The new wireless connectivity standard will have a transmission rate of 30Gbps. Now, if you compare the WiFi 6 and the WiFi 7, the next-gen standard is a massive upgrade over the WiFi 6 which has a transmission rate of 9.6Gbps. The WiFi 7 uses 320 MHz single-channel bandwidth. This is also a major upgrade over the WiFi 6 at it uses 160MHz bandwidth only. The increased bandwidth will allow more devices to connect to it. It would be particularly useful in offices, restaurants, and railway stations as it would allow more people to connect their devices to the network and the speed would not be compromised either.

The WiFi 7 has been introduced with some features including Multi-link capabilities, modulation evolution, flexible channel utilization, and 320Mhz channel bandwidth. As per Qualcomm, the multi-link capability of Wi-Fi 7 offers multiple options for a client to use these channels.