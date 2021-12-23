Tecno Camon 18 with a 48-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

Smartphone maker Tecno has launched its latest Tecno Camon 18 smartphone in India today. The handset is the successor to the Camon 17, which debuted in July this year.

The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has an additional 3GB of Virtual RAM that can extend the total RAM up to 7GB. The Camon 18 Premier comes with advanced Gimbal Camera Technology, which offers steady and Anti-Shaky Videos.

The Camon 18 features a large 6.8 inch FHD+ display with a 90.52% screen-to-body ratio along with a Dot-in-Display for a bigger and better viewing experience. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 processor with Hyper Engine Gaming Optimization, which provides an incredible gaming experience.

The Camon 18 is equipped with a 5000mAh powerful battery with an 18W Type C flash charger. It provides a standby time of 32 days, a calling time of 37 hours, video playback of 24 hours, and a music playback of 163 hours.

The Camon 18 comprises a 48 megapixel Primary camera with an F1.79 aperture and PDAF technique for Ultra-Clear Shots, a 2 megapixel depth lens, and an AI Lens making sure there is clarity in each pixel with high resolution photos. Additionally, it comes with a 48 megapixel front tiny dot-in style camera with dual adjustable brightness.

Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, "We always seek disruptive products and technologies that inspire our consumers to unlock the world of possibilities. Fitting well with the fast-paced lifestyle of our Gen-Z audiences, as well as the explosion of various forms of digital content creation and consumption over the past year."

For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 11 OS, which is overlaid with HiOS 8.0.

The Tecno Camon 18 comes loaded with exciting audio features such as a DTS Sound for core audio enhancements and supports high resolution Audio. SOPLAY 2.0 app for customizable music that supports voice recording and lyrics writing.

In related news, Tecno recently launched its budget smartphone the Tecno Spark 8T in India. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It has a 6.5 inch LCD display, Helio G35 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage.