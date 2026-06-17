BigBasket's founding CEO Hari Menon steps down, Amazon's Amit Nanda to lead next phase

Tata-backed quick-commerce platform BigBasket is undergoing major leadership changes, as Hari Menon, the co-founder and CEO, has stepped down. Although he is not leaving the company entirely, he, along with co-founder Vipul Parekh, will remain on BigBasket's board of directors and continue to provide guidance and mentorship to the new leadership team.

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Amit Nanda, Director of Selling Partner Services at Amazon India, has been appointed as the new BigBasket CEO.

Reflecting on the move, Menon said, “Having built BigBasket from its inception to its current position as one of India’s most trusted consumer platforms, I am delighted to welcome Amit (Nanda) as CEO.”

“His deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses, and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead BigBasket on its journey ahead,” he added.

Nanda reportedly brings over two decades of experience across e-commerce, consumer goods, and consumer banking. This also includes 11 years at Amazon as Director of Selling Partner Services, managing India’s third-party marketplace ecosystem. During Nanda’s time at Amazon, he led several operations and roles across divisions, making his experience fit for a quick commerce platform like BigBasket.

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In a company statement, it was highlighted that Nanda will look after the company's expansion and development in the coming years. The leadership change also comes at a time when the competition is intense between Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, Instamart, and other platforms. BigBasket plans to introduce new products, services, technologies, and operational improvements.

Nanda will be responsible for “strengthening its position in qcom, accelerating innovation across its businesses, and deepening its commitment to delivering superior value and convenience to consumers,” it noted.

Nanda said, “I am incredibly excited to join BigBasket and build upon the phenomenal trust it has established with millions of consumers across India. Combining BigBasket’s customer-first values with the trusted legacy of the Tata group creates a strong foundation for the future. I have deep admiration for the organisation Hari (Menon) and the team have built, particularly its powerhouse private labels. I look forward to partnering closely with Hari and the entire leadership team to drive our shared vision and capture the massive growth opportunities before us.”

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Recently, BigBasket has made several executive-level changes. Just two weeks ago, it appointed Seshu Kumar Tirumala as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In April, the company announced Arpit Jaiswal as Chief Growth Officer. Therefore, the company is making several changes to lead the next phase of growth.