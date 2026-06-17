Elon Musk vs Warren Buffett net worth: SpaceX boss adds more in a single day than Buffett accumulated in a lifetime

World's richest person Elon Musk on Tuesday made $164 billion in a single trading session, surpassing the total net worth of veteran investor Warren Buffett accumulated over decades. Warren Buffett's net worth stood at $148 bn at the end of trading on June 17, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index.

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According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s total net worth has now reached $1.32 trillion.

The latest jump marks the peak of a sharp rise in Musk’s wealth over recent months.

On the listing of SpaceX on Friday June 12, Elon Musk added $139 bn or Rs 13.28 lakh crore to his net worth. Musk's net worth rose to $1.11 trillion at the end of market hours, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

On a year-to-date basis, Musk's net worth has risen by $696 bn.

His net worth surpassed the $500 billion mark in October and crossed $600 billion by December. It later breached $700 billion as investors assigned increasingly higher valuations to his technology and space ventures ahead of SpaceX's much-awaited public listing.

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On Tuesday, SpaceX shares ended 4.83 per cent higher at $201.80, up from the previous close of $192.50. During its brief stint as a publicly traded company, the stock has touched an intraday high of $225.64 and briefly overtook Microsoft in terms of market capitalisation.

According to the company's IPO prospectus, SpaceX has commanded more than 80 per cent of the global mass-to-orbit launch market since 2023, cementing its leadership in the satellite and launch industry. Other prominent players in the sector include Amazon and OneWeb.

The prospectus describes SpaceX as uniquely positioned to build the next generation of integrated hardware and software infrastructure spanning space exploration, global connectivity and artificial intelligence. The company had launched more than 10,000 Starlink satellites as of the March quarter and is targeting a constellation of 42,000 satellites by 2030, underscoring its ambitious expansion plans.