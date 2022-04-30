Tecno Phantom X launched in India, price set at Rs 25,999

Tecno's latest entrant in the market is here to disrupt the mid-range segment. The Tecno Phantom X, the company's latest flagship device, has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a stunning curved Amoled display, which is a first in the mid-range segment. Apart from the display, there are other features the Tecno Phantom X comes with including a 108-megapixel primary camera, a Helio G95 Processor and more. The Tecno Phantom X has also been conferred with the iF Design Award 2022, also known as the 'Oscar of product design'.

Talking about the new Phantom X, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, "Keeping our youthful cohorts in mind, the Phantom X has been introduced in the Indian market. This smartphone is the result of sustained tech innovation. Our erstwhile focus was on addressing the mid-segment smartphone, where we received a positive response from consumers. Now, with the launch of this new product line, we aim to grow our community further within the premium segment with the Company's distinctive products."

Tecno Phantom X: Price and availability in India

Tecno Phantom X has been launched at Rs 25,999 in India. The smartphone will go on its first sale on May 4, 2022. Buyers will also receive a complimentary Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs 2,999 along with a one-time screen replacement.

Tecno Phantom X: Specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which has a 91 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The rear and front panels of the smartphone is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which also improves scratch resistance. The Tecno Phantom X is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x with up to 5GB MemFusion with storage of 256GB, which can be further expanded to 512GB using a microSD card.

The Tecno Phantom C features a 108-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 13-megapixel 50mm professional portrait lens and dual-core laser focus. The Phantom X has triple cameras on the rear which includes a 50MP ultra-night camera with an industry-leading 1/1.3-inch GN1 light sensitivity sensor. On the front, the Tecno Phantom features dual camera setup which includes a 105° wide lens and 48MP main lens.

Tecno Phantom X houses 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.