Tecno Pop 7 Pro launched in India with 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 6,799

The Chinese mobile phone manufacturer brand Tecno Mobile has launched a new entry-level smartphone under its Pop series in India. Listed under sub-7k smartphone segment, the newly launched Tecno Pop 7 Pro is designed for users who are looking for a budget smartphone with a good camera, long battery life and a large display.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes with an in-box 10W Type C charger and is powered by a mighty 5000 mAh battery. Tecno promises to offer 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time. The phone sports a 12-megapixel AI-enabled dual rear camera coupled with up to 3G RAM and 64GB storage variants for lag-free operations and better storage.

Talking about the new launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile said, "With the proliferation of high speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high quality devices in the sub 8K segment. With Tecno Pop 7 Pro launch we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers related to bigger RAM, reliable battery and fast charging need especially in Tier 3 cities and towns. The new smartphone comes with features such as 6GB RAM, and 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging. All this is further supported by 12MP camera and larger display for an immersive viewing experience."

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Price and availability

Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes in two variants of 2GB+64GB and 3GB+64GB storage and priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,299, respectively. The phone comes in two colour options: Endless Black and Uyuni Blue. The smartphone will be available for sale on the e-commerce website Amazon starting February 22 onwards.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro: Specifications

Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a 6.56-inch HD+ dot notch display with 90 per cent screen to body ratio and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 1612x720 resolution with 20:9 screen aspect ratio that offers up to 480nits max brightness. The phone is also water resistant with IPX2 rating.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on HiOS 11.0 based on Android 12 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. Tecno Pop 7 Pro is packed with 64GB expandable internal storage and is available in two RAM variants: 4 GB (2GB RAM+ 2GB expandable RAM) and 6GB (3GB RAM + 3GB expandable RAM).

Tecno Pop 7 Pro is a 4G smartphone and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh with 10W Type-c charger with up to 29 days on standby. In terms of cameras, the smartphone includes a 12-megapixel dual rear camera with AI modes support. On front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with a dual micro slit flashlight.