Telegram launches Premium subscription in India: Is it worth buying?

Telegram has finally announced the monetization plan for its platform. The company has launched a Premium subscription that gives users exclusive access to some features. The messaging app currently has 700 million active monthly users, so Telegram believes that they can help in the app's development as they don't want to rely on advertisers.

Users need to update the app if they want to subscribe to the new paid service and get access to exclusive features. But, is Telegram's new Premium subscription worth buying? Keep reading to find out.

Telegram Premium subscription: Is it worth buying?

The price of the subscription is way too high, and the features might not do justice. Telegram's Premium membership will cost you Rs 460 if you are using the Android version of the app and Rs 469 for the iOS app. This basically means that an Android user needs to spend Rs 5,520 on a yearly basis to enjoy the premium features of Telegram.

Netflix itself isn't charging this high for offering plenty of content. While this is not a messaging app and both are different, the low-price more-content strategy has worked greatly in favour of Netflix and has attracted a lot of users.

But, if you are a core Telegram user, then you can consider buying the membership because of some features. One of the best parts about the Premium subscription is that users are getting unlimited storage space in Telegram cloud and one even gets to send high-quality videos. The app will let people share up to 4GB of files and each one of them can be 2GB in size. But again, people can simply pay Rs 1,300 per year for 100GB of cloud storage space provided by Google Photos.

The subscription also offers features such as animated profile pictures, premium badges, faster download speeds, and zero ads, among other things. The voice-to-text feature is pretty useful. It automatically translates and displays the voice message in text to make it easier for a user to understand.

Telegram's founder Pavel Durov told Reuters that the company wants only a few users to pay for the Premium subscription, which will help cover some cost and it won't have to rely on advertisers. But, the price is still pretty high if we take a look at popular subscription-based services. These days, people already spend a lot of money on buying different subscriptions, so spending almost Rs 5,500 on a yearly basis on one app, just to get access to some exclusive messaging app features is pretty huge.

