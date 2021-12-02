These are the most downloaded iOS apps and games of 2021

Apple revealed the top apps and games that were downloaded off the Apple App Store, recognising the 15 best apps and games that users from over the world downloaded. The winning app for iPhone is Toca Life World, which lets users create their own worlds and stories.

"The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

This year's winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple's global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact.

Other winners included the iPad App of the Year "LumaFusion" from LumaTouch; iPad Game of the Year "MARVEL Future Revolution" from Netmarble; Mac App of the Year "Craft," from Luki Labs Limited; Mac Game of the Year "Myst," from Cyan; Apple TV App of the Year "DAZN," from DAZN Group; Apple TV Game of the Year "Space Marshals 3," from Pixelbite; Apple Watch App of the Year "Carrot Weather," from Grailr; and the Apple Arcade Game of the Year: "Fantasian," from Mistwalker.

Apple also released its lists of the most downloaded apps of the year, as usual. In the U.S., the most downloaded apps are as follows:

Top Free iPhone Apps

TikTok YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Instagram Snapchat Facebook Messenger Google Maps Gmail Email by Google ZOOM Cloud Meetings Amazon Shopping

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Procreate Pocket HotSchedules The Wonder Weeks TouchRetouch Facetune Shadowrocket 75 Hard Dark Sky Weather Auto sleep Track Sleep on Watch SkyView®

Top Free iPhone Games

Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Call of Duty®: Mobile Subway Surfers High Heels! Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Water Sort Puzzle Shortcut Run Bridge Race

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft Heads Up! Bloons TD 6 Monopoly Geometry Dash My Child Lebensborn Plague Inc. True Skate Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Incredibox

Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream ZOOM Cloud Meetings Disney+ Netflix TikTok Google Chrome HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies Hulu: Watch TV series & movies Amazon Prime Video Gmail

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate GoodNotes 5 Notability Duet Display Toca Kitchen 2 Toca Life: Hospital LumaFusion Shadowrocket Affinity Designer Toca Life: Vacation

Top Free iPad Games

Among Us! Roblox Project Makeover Phone Case DIY Subway Surfers Hair Challenge Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Tiles Hop EDM Rush Blob Runner 3D Bridge Race

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Monopoly Five Nights at Freddy's Stardew Valley Plague Inc. Human: Fall Flat Ultimate Custom Night Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Apple Arcade Games

The Oregon Trail NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Sneaky Sasquatch Sonic Racing SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Skate City PAC-MAN Party Royale Cut the Rope Remastered Hot Lava Angry Birds Reloaded

Apple has had a controversial year when it comes to talking about its App Store, given its litigation with Epic Games over royalty rates and antitrust issues. But Apple CEO Tim Cook took a moment to say that Apple loves games, game developers, and app makers as well.