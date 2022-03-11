This may be our first look at upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord series is reportedly getting another model. Rumours are rife that OnePlus is working on the Nord 2T, and that this new phone is currently being tested in India. While OnePlus has yet to make an announcement about the phone, the first look of the Nord 2T is out. A new render of the OnePlus Nord 2T shows the design of the back, as well as some details about the phone's cameras.

91Mobiles has shared what may be the first render of the OnePlus Nord 2T. In the photo, the Nord 2T looks very similar to the Oppo Reno 7 Pro from the back except for one change. A major change. The camera system of the Nord 2T is nothing like we have seen before. Although it does borrow elements like big camera cutouts and a rectangular island, the overall look of the phone's cameras is different.

There is one big camera module right at the top, covering more than half the circular area surrounding it. Below it are two more sensors, which are smaller in size, but they both reside inside a single circle. The camera island has two LED flashlights, probably of two different colours.

While there is indeed some newness in the design of the upcoming Nord-series phone, OnePlus may have gone back to its roots to take a cue. According to the report, the rear panel has a sandstone finish - something we have seen on previous OnePlus phones, such as the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2. While the sandstone finish looks appealing, its combination with the pale blue colour with a matte finish in the camera module may not find many fans.

Unfortunately, the render does now show what the front side of the OnePlus Nord 2T looks like, but the report hints that it will be a familiar design. Now that could mean that there could be a punch-hole display with a slightly thicker chin at the bottom of the display on the Nord 2T. That is the standard design for mid-range phones right now, so unless OnePlus has something a surprise, the Nord 2T is probably going to look like any other OnePlus phone.

Before this render arrived, we already knew the key specifications of the Nord 2T. According to reports, the Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T may come with Android 12 out-of-the-box, while its battery will be a 4500mAh unit with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging technology. The cameras on the OnePlus Nord 2T may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.