'Twitter is much more alive': Elon Musk announces view count feature for tweets, just like videos

View counts for tweets started showing up on Twitter from Thursday morning. Later in the day, Musk took to Twitter to confirm the rollout of this new feature.

Elon Musk said, "Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video."

Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don't tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Musk also said that this feature shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem. He said, "Over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions."

This comes almost over 2 weeks after Musk first spoke about this feature.

On December 1st, Musk promised the feature would be coming for “all tweets, just as view count is shown for all videos,” an announcement he reiterated a week later adding that it would be coming “in a few weeks.”

Former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey had then replied to Musk saying, "Great. Much better metric."

Meanwhile, Musk also unveiled another new feature on the microblogging website.

This feature is essentially useful for investors, traders and people in the finance sector as the new feature will allow people to view charts, and graphs of major stocks, cryptocurrencies, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) all just in a tweet.

How does it work?

Twitter had explained how this new feature would work. It said -

So when you tweet a symbol of a major stock with a “$” symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable. And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about that stock. Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols,” it wrote.