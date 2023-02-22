Uber to fire some employees as part of their performance review process 

Uber has revealed that it will be letting go of some of its employees as part of an ongoing performance review process. The ride-sharing company has not disclosed the exact number of employees that will be affected, but the reviews are said to be "even more rigorous" than before.It is worth noting that Uber did not lay off any workers during the wave of layoffs that occurred in other big tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Meta. However, Uber is not using the term "layoff" to describe the recent terminations and has stated that it will fill the affected roles with new hires.

Previously, Uber's chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi reportedly said at the Davos World Economic Forum in January that the company is not planning to layoff employees like other companies. The recent firings are not layoffs, but Uber is deciding the fate of employees purely on the basis of their performance. The ride hailing giant is aiming to maintain a high-performing workforce and ensure that its resources are utilized efficiently.

"This year, we've taken an even more rigorous approach to our performance review process to ensure our talent bar remains very high. We plan to backfill these positions and will continue to invest in attracting and retaining top talent at Uber," an Uber spokesperson told the publication.

Uber has said that they plan to keep the same number of employees they currently have. This means they won't be firing people, even though the company may be facing challenges. Some other tech companies are also trying to make their employee evaluations more strict, which means they are being more critical of their employees' work.

After firing close to 12,000 employees, Meta also strictly judging the employees on the basis of their performance. They have said they will be more strict when they evaluate their employees starting in January. Meta has given "subpar ratings" to thousands of employees during its latest performance review, which hints at more layoffs in the coming months.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the employees were given a subpar rating. "We've always had a goal-based culture of high performance, and our review process is intended to incentivize long-term thinking and high-quality work, while helping employees get actionable feedback," a Meta spokesperson told WSJ.

The report further mentions that managers at Meta gave around 10 per cent of employees a rating of "meets most", which is the second-lowest rating at the company. The lowest rating, "meets some", is not something that the company gives quite often. The ratings have apparently been given to incentivize high-quality work and long-term thinking, according to a company spokesperson.