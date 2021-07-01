Using GB WhatsApp? You may get banned on WhatsApp for doing so

GB WhatsApp has gained immense traction on the Internet over the last few days. It is nothing but a clone app of WhatsApp that is used by many for its additional features over the original app. However, If you got drawn towards the GB WhatsApp because of its additional features, chances are you would lose access to your original WhatsApp account. WhatsApp bans a user when it is found using an unauthorized version of the app. The GB WhatsApp is certainly not a part of the Facebook entity, so there are chances of you losing your account if you continue using the third-party app.

WhatsApp only bans an account temporarily or permanently when the account is found violating the messaging app's policies. Sometimes people also get wrongly banned by the messaging app. In such cases, you can always write Facebook asking them to reconsider or reevaluate their decision. However, in most cases, people get banned for using unauthorized or clone version of the original apps.

The unauthorised version of WhatsApp are referred to as "WhatsApp mods" and using a modded version violates the terms and conditions of the company. Users should always download the original version of WhatsApp which is readily available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. No third party or clone apps of the original app should be downloaded either from Play Store or from third-party app store.

As far as the GB WhatsApp, it cannot be downloaded through app stores, but only through APK. It is no secret that most APK links are infested with malware. The app has been developed by third-party developers. The app can be downloaded to Android and iPhones. It apes the original WhatsApp but comes with a few additional features that might have attracted users. Some of the features include dual WhatsApp accounts on the same device, hidden message ticks, Auto-reply, long video status and more. Interestingly, WhatsApp is still working on the multi-device support but the GB WhatsApp already has it.

However, no matter how appealing the app is, it is still a third-party app and hence unsafe to use. There is no information about how the app takes care of the user's privacy and security, whether the chats are safe or not. There are just too many loopholes that should prohibit users from downloading any such modded version of WhatsApp. By downloading such apps, you not only compromise your security but also end up losing access to WhatsApp, which is an integral part of our day-to-day life.

WhatsApp has always warned users against using a modified version of its app. In 2019, WhatsApp had banned many accounts that were associated with the GB WhatsApp. The ban was temporary but came with a warning that if users do not switch to the original, they will get banned from WhatsApp permanently.