Vi Max postpaid plans with more internet data, Prime and Hotstar benefits launched in India

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has launched new postpaid plans in India called Vi Max plans. The company says the new postpaid plans are designed for users who want more benefits, such as data and SMS quotas, better billing control, and international roaming (IR) offers. The Vi Max plans are available in four tiers, starting from Rs 401 and going up to Rs 1101. As expected, the base tier offers modest benefits, while the top tier includes a host of benefits. Vi says the Max plans started rolling out in India on November 1.

All the new Max plans include unlimited calling and an SMS quota of 3,000 messages per month. Users can also set their credit limit via the Vi app to "enable them to have far higher control over their monthly spends".

The base Max 401 comes with a tariff of Rs 401 minus taxes. It includes 50GB of data and roll-over data of 200GB. However, at night, users will get unlimited data benefits. Additional plan benefits include a free Sony Liv mobile subscription for 12 months, access to Vi Movies and TV, free 1000 Vi games, and access to Hungama Music on the Vi app. The next in line is the Max 501 plan, which carries a tariff of Rs 501 per month, excluding taxes. In this plan, users get 90GB of monthly data, a 6-month subscription to Amazon Prime, and a 12-month subscription to Disney+ Hostar. Users will also get access to five Vi gold games.

The Vi Max 701 plan carries a monthly tariff of Rs 701 without taxes. It offers unlimited internet data, a 12-month Super Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and a 6-month Amazon Prime subscription.

The most premium Vi Max RedX 1101 plan (Rs 1101 tariff) offers the same benefits as Vi Max 701. However, users will also get Make My Trip benefits, Airport lounge access (four times per year), and IR roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 (once a year). Additionally, users will get a 12-month Sony Liv Premium subscription for free once.