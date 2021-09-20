Vodafone Idea records peak speed of 3.7 Gbps during 5G trials

Vodafone Idea is conducting 5G trials on government-allocated 5G spectrum in the cities of Pune in Maharashtra and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, along with its technology vendors. The company noted that in Pune city, it has deployed its 5G trial in a lab setup of an end-to-end captive network of Cloud Core, new generation Transport and Radio Access Network. In this trial, Vi has achieved peak speed in excess of 3.7 Gbps with very low latency on the mmWave spectrum band. These speeds were achieved with state-of-the-art equipment in 5G Non-Standalone network architecture and using NR Radios.

Vi has been allocated mmWave high bands like 26 GHz by the DoT, along with the traditional 3.5 GHz spectrum band, for 5G network trials. mmWave delivers wide spectrum and capacity over the shortest distances for 5G, delivering lower latencies. Vi has also achieved peak download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps in the 3.5 Ghz band 5G trial network, with its OEM partners in Gandhinagar and Pune city.



Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "We are pleased with the speed and latency results in the initial stages of the 5G trials on the Govt allocated 5G spectrum bands. Having established a robust 4G network pan-India, delivering the fastest 4G speeds and a 5G-ready network, we are now testing the NextGen 5G technology to be able to bring a truly digital experience for enterprises and consumers in India, in the future."

High speed and low latency characteristics of the 5G network has many capabilities such as improved surveillance and video streaming and broadcast, AR, and VR for enhanced online gaming experience and will enable the evolution of the 5G smart factory. Industry 4.0 and 5G smart city is expected to accelerate 5G deployment and usher in a promising new era of technology advancement in the country.

Meanwhile, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the 5G spectrum auctions will most probably be held in February 2022, and the government may even try for a January timeline, The government approved a relief package for the telecom sector including a four-year moratorium on airwaves payments which are due to the government. The deferred payment cycle will begin from October 1. Earlier this year Airtel conducted 5G trials and achieved a maximum speed of 1.2Gbps with ultra-low latency during the 5G test trials. Jio, too, began 5G trials in Mumbai using its indigenously developed equipment.



