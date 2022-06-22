VR Porn sees a spike in search by 115 per cent in five months

Virtual Reality porn or VR Porn is being searched on the internet a lot as the buzz around the metaverse refuses to settle. As per a new report, searches for virtual reality adult content have seen a rise by almost 115 per cent in the past six months. VR Porn, which takes porn to a whole new level, is being preferred by more people.

Data from Ahrefs and Google Trends have revealed that the searches for VR Porn have increased significantly in the past five to six months, a report by Bankless Times stated. The first time VR Porn was searched crazily on Google was during the launch of the first VR headset in 2016. The report states that the increase in searches correlates with the launch of the latest VR Technology.

"With VR consoles already booming in popularity and the Oculus Quest 3 set to release in late 2023, it's inevitable that searches for all-things virtual reality are only going upwards. With the digital adult content industry value set to hit over 200bn USD by 2030, it will be interesting to see just how much of an impact VR and other innovative technologies will have on this figure in the years to come," Jonathan Merry, CEO of Bankless Times said.

What is VR Porn?

VR Porn is not like the usual porn that one can access on phones. You need the right kind of gear to watch VR Porn and that is a virtual reality headset. The smartphone is obviously the other important thing that you need to strap on your headset to watch VR Porn. VR Porn lets users become active participants instead of an audience. In simple words, it gives a first-person experience. With a headset on, users will feel like they are part of the act and not JUST a spectator.

There are a few caveats associated with VR Porn. They aren't very easy to maneuver. For instance, if you have to play, pause or fast-forward something, you will have to gear off and then access the smartphone. It is also imperative to download apps that provide specific VR content.

So, users who wish to try out VR Porn will have to spend a lot of money on a virtual reality headset. That is because the cheaper VR headsets are incapable of running high resolution videos. You might also face some problems while looking for apps that offer VR-specific content because Apple hides porn-specific apps.